Mail Carriers' Food Drive Takes Place Saturday

A nationwide food drive will be held Saturday, during which people are asked to leave nonperishable food at their mailboxes.

This is the 31st year the nation's mail carriers have held the donation drive, The Hill reported.



To participate, a donation of nonperishable foods can be placed next to mailboxes before letter carriers arrive.

The collection is held on the second Saturday in May and is front and center for Americans everywhere, including letter carriers, postal coworkers and family, and community volunteers. Donations provide emergency food supplies for thousands of families and individuals, including veterans, seniors, children, and the homeless, Macomb Daily reported.

The National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive began as a discussion in 1991, when NALC leaders and Postmaster General Anthony Frank began to conceptualize a food drive to feed the hungry in 10 American cities. The first drive was so successful that plans to make it a nationwide effort began immediately, The Hill reported.