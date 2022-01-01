First Case of 'Flurona,' Flu & COVID-19, Detected in Israel

A woman in Israel has been admitted to the hospital with a rare infection of both COVID-19 and influenza, which is being dubbed "flurona."

According to Metro, doctors at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva first detected the novel infection in a young pregnant unvaccinated woman who presented with mild symptoms.

Subsequently, the Israel health ministry is now studying the results to see if the combination illness can lead to more severe symptoms.

Professor Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospitals' gynecology department, was reported as saying in Hamodia that "she was diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived."

"Both tests came back positive, even after we checked again."

"The disease is the same disease; they're viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract," he added.

Vizhnitser also adds that he expects the woman to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

He also mentioned that "last year, we did not witness flu cases among pregnant or birthing women. Today, we are seeing cases of both coronavirus and the flu that are starting to rear their head."

"We are seeing more and more pregnant women with the flu. It is definitely a great challenge dealing with a woman who comes in with a fever at childbirth."

"This is especially when you do not know if it's coronavirus or the flu, so you refer to them the same. Most of the illness is respiratory," he concluded.

On Thursday, Nachman Ash, the director general of the Health Ministry, announced that Israel would be the first country to give the most vulnerable a fourth COVID-19 vaccine.