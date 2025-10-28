Jewish GOP Group to Honor Floyd Mayweather as 'World Champion for Israel'

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) will honor undefeated boxing legend Floyd "Money" Mayweather with its World Champion for Israel Award on Saturday at the group's Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas.

In an email to members, the RJC said Mayweather is being recognized for his "big heart" and "generous support for the people of Israel during the war in Gaza."

The group said he has "given his time, energy, and resources to help Israelis in their greatest time of need."

"Mayweather's support has immeasurably helped United Hatzalah, wounded IDF soldiers, and Israeli children orphaned by the war," the RJC said in the email.

"He has spoken out against antisemitism and anti-Israel hate here at home as well. He is a champion for Israel and the Jewish people."

The 48-year-old champion has made multiple visits to Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists murdered about 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 people to Gaza.

"I don't remember anymore how many times I've been in Israel, but it's probably a lot," he told Israel Hayom this year. "It's a beautiful place, with wonderful people. I've always had Israeli friends, and I will continue coming here until my dying day."

During one of his recent trips, Mayweather met with Israeli soldiers at Tel Aviv's Hilton Beach, offering encouragement and posing for photos. "These are young fighters," he said. "I was a young fighter. I know how it is."

The RJC summit will bring together some of the most influential conservative voices in politics, media, and business.

Featured speakers include House Speaker Mike Johnson, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders, and Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon.

Other participants include Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Texas, RNC Chairman Joe Gruters, Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee (via livestream), Rep. Brian Jack, R-Ga., Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., Rep. Mike Lawler, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Mayweather, who retired with a perfect 50–0 record, is no stranger to controversy — but he has consistently stood by Israel in public and in private.

The boxing icon has also been outspoken politically, voicing strong support for President Donald Trump, whom he once called "a great president" and "a great businessman."

"Trump is a great president," Mayweather said earlier this year. "He's the best president in my eyes. A great businessman. And that's what it's about."