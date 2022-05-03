Florida Textbook Publishers Removing 'Woke Content'

Textbook publishers acquiesced to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ demands to eliminate “woke content” after more than 40% of math textbooks in the state were rejected.

The Florida Department of Education on Tuesday announced that “publishers are aligning their instructional materials to state standards and removing woke content allowing the department of education to add 19 more books to the state adoption list over the past 17 days.”

Some of the exercises singled out by the FLDOE include graphics showing racial prejudice by age group and political affiliation, as well as a “social and emotional learning” instructive unit “designed to build student agency by focusing on students’ social and emotional learning.”

“We have high standards and reject books with unacceptable content because we know that publishers can easily adjust their materials to meet our guidelines, as displayed by the fact that it took less than two weeks for additional publishers to amend entire books, resubmit them and get put on the adoption list,” FLDOE Press Secretary Cassie Palelis said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

Palelis said the department will continue to allow publishers “to remediate all deficiencies identified during the review to ensure the broadest selection of high quality instructional materials are available to the school districts and Florida’s students.”