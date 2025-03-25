Fla. Senate Weighs Bill to Allow Guns on Campus

A Florida Senate committee on Tuesday is considering a bill by state Sen. Randy Fine that would allow guns on college campuses in the Sunshine State.

The Criminal Justice Committee has on its agenda SB 814, Weapons or Firearms at School-sponsored Events or on School Property, that would extend concealed carry rights to college campuses and universities. Fine filed the bill last month.

“The Second Amendment does not take the semester off when you step on a college campus,” Fine said in a statement on Feb. 18. “Adults should have the right to protect themselves on campus, particularly after so many universities across America chose to protect Muslim terror advocates over their own students.

"There is no magic force field that keeps criminals from carrying a gun onto campus; this bill will ensure that students have the same rights on campus as they do off.”

If the measure passes, Florida would become at least the 12th state to allow campus carry for self-defense, according to Breitbart.

University of Florida College Democrats, however, said the law would make campuses "much more unsafe.”

“Carrying guns on campus will undoubtedly make campus more dangerous,” the club told The Fix. “There are many events on campus where there are large crowds. Sometimes outside groups of people come on campus attempting to act provocatively or espouse hateful views.”

Fine is running against teacher Josh Weil, a Democrat, in the April 1 special election to fill Florida’s 6th Congressional District seat vacated by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who resigned from Congress after being nominated by President Donald Trump for attorney general. Gaetz subsequently removed his name from consideration.

