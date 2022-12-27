Florida Senate President Mulling 'Parental Rights' Bill for Middle Schools

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Republican, said she'll consider a proposal to broaden the state's Parental Rights in Education law, in terms of including middle schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, also a Republican, signed the bill back in March. The law restricts schools from teaching sexually charged topics to children in kindergarten through third grade.

It also forbids schools from restricting parents' access to information regarding their children's health or education.

"I am a parent. Of course, my kids are older, but I want to know what is going on in schools, and I want to be able to be consulted. The schools are not supposed to be raising our kids. It should be the parents, and that is really what the intent of the bill was. They should be able to object to things that they object to," Passidomo told local news outlet WKMG.

Citing children's maturity levels, Passidomo expressed support for a proposal to expand the bill to outlaw teaching similar topics to middle schoolers.

However, Passidomo said she would not support outlawing teachers from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity to high schoolers.

"The one thing that I think could be looked at is (that) we ended it at grades 1 through 3. I don't think I'd be supportive of high school because kids in high school are hopefully a little bit more mature, at least, they should be.

"But, you know, the middle school, maybe going to 6th grade or something like that," added Passidomo.

The language in the Florida bill allows the existing curriculum to be reconsidered based on what the legislature deems age-appropriate.