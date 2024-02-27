×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | schools | bill | chaplains

Fla. Votes on Chaplains as Public School Counselors

By    |   Tuesday, 27 February 2024 01:03 PM EST

A bill that would allow chaplains to act as volunteer spiritual counselors in Florida public schools is headed to the state Senate for a final vote.

The bill passed the Rules Committee on Tuesday. It has already been approved by the state House.

The bill would permit chaplains to give support, services, and programs to students as approved by school boards, according to WFSU.

John Labriola of the Christian Family Coalition spoke in favor of the bill before the committee vote.

"Sometimes a child does need a spiritual counselor where they wouldn't feel comfortable going to a regular guidance counselor," he said.

Russell Meyer, director of the Florida Council of Churches, said he opposed the bill, even as a clergy member and Christian.

"This is not a good idea," he said. "It will cause psychological and spiritual harm to students who are not of the persuasion of the volunteer chaplain. And volunteer chaplains don't have to have any training in human development and child development."

Local school boards would determine what programs and services chaplains would be assigned, Florida Politics reported. Parental consent also would be required.

"Parents must be permitted to select a volunteer school chaplain from the list provided by the school district, which must include the chaplain's religious affiliation, if any," the bill reads.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A bill that would allow chaplains to act as volunteer spiritual counselors in Florida public schools is headed to the state Senate for a final vote.
florida, schools, bill, chaplains
218
2024-03-27
Tuesday, 27 February 2024 01:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved