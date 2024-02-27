Fla. Votes on Chaplains as Public School Counselors

A bill that would allow chaplains to act as volunteer spiritual counselors in Florida public schools is headed to the state Senate for a final vote.

The bill passed the Rules Committee on Tuesday. It has already been approved by the state House.

The bill would permit chaplains to give support, services, and programs to students as approved by school boards, according to WFSU.

John Labriola of the Christian Family Coalition spoke in favor of the bill before the committee vote.

"Sometimes a child does need a spiritual counselor where they wouldn't feel comfortable going to a regular guidance counselor," he said.

Russell Meyer, director of the Florida Council of Churches, said he opposed the bill, even as a clergy member and Christian.

"This is not a good idea," he said. "It will cause psychological and spiritual harm to students who are not of the persuasion of the volunteer chaplain. And volunteer chaplains don't have to have any training in human development and child development."

Local school boards would determine what programs and services chaplains would be assigned, Florida Politics reported. Parental consent also would be required.

"Parents must be permitted to select a volunteer school chaplain from the list provided by the school district, which must include the chaplain's religious affiliation, if any," the bill reads.