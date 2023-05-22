Fla. GOP Official Offers Moving Costs for NAACP Chair

The chairman of the Florida Republican Party on Monday offered to help pay for the chair of the NAACP to move out of Florida after the NAACP issued a travel advisory for the state.

Christian Ziegler, chair of the Florida GOP, noted in a tweet on Monday that NAACP Board of Directors Chair Leon W. Russell lists Tampa, Florida, as his location on Twitter and offered to have the Florida GOP help pay for Russell to move out of the state.

"The CHAIRMAN of the @NAACP lives in Tampa, FLORIDA! True leadership is being willing to do what you ask others to do … time to step up and MOVE. If you think our state is so bad, the @FloridaGOP will help with moving costs," Ziegler tweeted.

Last week, the NAACP issued a travel advisory for Florida that criticized Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his "aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida."

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson wrote in a statement: "Under the leadership of Governor Desantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon."