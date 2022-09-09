160 Arrested in Florida Prostitution Sting

A Disney worker, schoolteachers and a state corrections officer were among the 160 people arrested in central Florida this week as part of a prostitution sting, reports Click Orlando.

"Many of these people were already well known to the criminal justice system. Only 16 of the 160 were from Polk County," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday during a press conference.

"I think the people of Polk County are about to get the message that if you come here and violate the law, we're going to put you in jail, and [Polk-area State Attorney] Brian Haas and his prosecutors are going to prosecute you," Judd said.

"So, we're pleased that it was only 16 of 160. Central Florida needs to catch a clue. If you come here to commit crime, you're coming here to go to our jail."

The sheriff's office in a press release highlighted the arrests of several people, including: "schoolteachers, a state corrections officer, a deputy police chief from Georgia, 26 married men, 15 people from other states and a Disney employee."

Deputies said the arrests from "Fall Haul 2" also included a 26-year-old physical education teacher who was caught after he tried to pay someone $40 for a sex act.

Judd said the teacher asked how long the process would take during his arrest because he had track practice in the morning.

"No, the students have track practice in the morning; you have jail practice in the morning," the sheriff said.