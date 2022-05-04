Florida Pro-Life Groups Urge DeSantis to Further Restrict Abortions

The leaked Supreme Court opinion indicating justices were prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade has prompted one Florida pro-life group to demand that state lawmakers ban almost all abortions, Politico reported.

Florida Voice for the Unborn (FVU) wrote Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday to request that the governor push the state Legislature to act during an upcoming late-May special legislative session, Politico reported.

FVU Executive Director Andrew Shirvell urged DeSantis to consider legislation that would go into effect the day after the high court rules on Mississippi's 15-week ban on abortion, which the leaked opinion concerns.

"I am pleading with you to act swiftly to save the lives of Florida's unborn children by immediately amending your April 26th proclamation to include consideration of legislation that would provide a near-total ban on abortions," Shirvell wrote DeSantis, Politico reported.

Other Florida pro-life groups also commented after the leaked opinion became public.

"This is the moment that we have been working for our entire lives," Florida Family Policy Council President John Stemberger said in a statement. "This would not be the end of the pro-life movement but simply the beginning.

"We need to show that we can create a world where we can love children and not kill them. That we can create a world where adoption is always the better option. That we can create a world where we care for both women and their children. This is our opportunity to now make the grizzly practice of abortion, like slavery, unthinkable in a civilized, modern society."

During an event Tuesday in Fort Myers, Florida, DeSantis was asked about the opinion leak and the potential overturn of Roe. He said the 15-week abortion ban he signed into law April 14 was consistent with the state and federal Constitutions.

"We are also anticipating that when our protections go into effect July 1, that will be subject to a state constitutional and statutory challenge. There is case law that's out there that we would have to overcome to be able to sustain those protections," DeSantis said, WFLA reported.

"I think we can do it, but I do think that's going to be something that is going to happen once the law takes effect. So we'll see what the federal, U.S. Supreme Court does, and then obviously we are going to see some litigation on the state level with the protections that we have done."