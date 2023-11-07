Fla. Poll: Trump Trounces DeSantis by Nearly 3 to 1

Results from a Florida poll show that 60% of registered Republicans in the state favor former President Donald Trump in the state's GOP presidential primary, while 21% support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Other results from the University of North Florida's Public Opinion Research Lab, released Tuesday:

6% say they back former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

2% say they favor former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

1% say they support entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The remaining candidates each received under 1% each.

8% say they don't know or declined to answer.

59% say they favor Trump is a hypothetical match with just DeSantis.

"Despite historically high approval in the polls, Gov. DeSantis losing steam in his home state doesn't bode well for his national campaign," said Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director and professor of political science. "Even if you wipe out the rest of the competition in a head-to-head, Trump leads DeSantis."

The poll, conducted Oct. 23 to Nov. 4, surveyed 788 registered Republicans in Florida. The margin of error is plus/minus 3.77 percentage points.