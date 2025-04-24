WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida police | federal government | immigrants | crackdown

Feds, Florida Police Join for Deportation Sting

By    |   Thursday, 24 April 2025 02:07 PM EDT

Federal officials launched a large-scale operation with Florida police this week to find and deport some 800 undocumented immigrants, according to a copy of the plans reviewed by the Miami Herald.

The sting, nicknamed Operation Tidal Wave and led by the Department of Homeland Security with the help of other federal agencies, is being conducted in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and the cities of Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Stuart, Tallahassee, and Fort Myers.

The records say authorities were trying to detain "criminal individuals or immigration violators" that have final deportation orders.

An official with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement told the Herald it would not discuss or confirm ongoing or future operations "due to operational security reasons and for the safety of our law enforcement personnel."

"The agency publicly announces the results of operations when appropriate," the spokesperson said.

Immigrant advocacy group Florida Immigrant Coalition slammed the news.

"It's shameful that something as sensitive as immigration enforcement has been turned into this type of whack-a-mole carnival game where human beings are the targets," FLIC told Newsweek.

"Pushing and rushing local law enforcement agents, many untrained in the intricacies and complexities of immigration law, is a recipe for disaster. One can expect to see violations of civil rights, racial profiling, and botched enforcement that has the potential of netting people who are in the country with status and those who have no criminal record."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Federal officials launched a large-scale operation with Florida police this week to find and deport some 800 undocumented immigrants, according to a copy of the plans reviewed by the Miami Herald.
florida police, federal government, immigrants, crackdown
232
2025-07-24
Thursday, 24 April 2025 02:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved