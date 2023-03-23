×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | media | defamation | libel | lawsuit | ron desantis

DeSantis Defends Fla. Defamation Reform Bills

By    |   Thursday, 23 March 2023 05:03 PM EDT

Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on defamation bills proposed Thursday in the Florida Legislature, arguing for adjustment on anonymous sources protections and libel laws.

During a press conference, the Republican governor received pushback from local media who voiced concerns that the proposed defamation legislation would "chill free speech" and "encourage frivolous lawsuits."

"Well, I think what the bill is doing now is basically saying that if somebody is defamed, ... [and] they're using anonymous sources, then that can be a presumption that that was done with malice," DeSantis replied. "Because if not, then there's no way you could ever have a defamation action.

"I think what's happened is ... particularly corporate media outlets have relied on anonymous sources to smear people," he continued. "And I just think that that's something that is fundamentally wrong."

His comments arrive in the backdrop of Republican state Rep. Alex Andrade proposing HB 991, seeking to eliminate the actual malice requirement necessary to sue media outlets.

The prosecutorial obligation to demonstrate actual malice for public officials and political candidates was laid out in the Supreme Court's 1964 New York Times Co. v. Sullivan decision.

Another bill, by Republican state Sen. Jason Brodeur, SB 1220, would clarify that journalistic privilege does not extend to defamation or libel cases and that the negligence standard could apply when a source is unprovided.

"This bill attempts to put some guardrails on that so somebody who knowingly or falsely claims, or fails to exercise a certain amount of care, can be held liable for damage caused to people," Brodeur stated. "We all know you cannot yell 'fire' in a crowded theater and claim that's free speech."

DeSantis hinted that legislation reforming Florida's defamation law would be coming soon last month, telling his supporters to "stay tuned" during a roundtable discussion with legal experts, victims of defamation, and a journalist in Hialeah Gardens.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on defamation bills proposed Thursday in the Florida Legislature, arguing for adjustment on anonymous sources protections and libel laws.
florida, media, defamation, libel, lawsuit, ron desantis
316
2023-03-23
Thursday, 23 March 2023 05:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved