Florida AG Probes Vice Mayor Over All-Ages Pride Event

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched an investigation into Vero Beach Vice Mayor Linda Moore over concerns that a drag performance during a Pride event at her bar exposed children to sexually explicit content, potentially violating state law, NBC News reported.

Florida's top law enforcement official is investigating Vero Beach Moore after a June LGBTQ Pride event she hosted included drag performances advertised as "all ages welcome."

Uthmeier announced Tuesday that his office is reviewing whether Moore's "Pride Tea Dance" at her establishment, the Kilted Mermaid, violated any state laws by exposing minors to what he described as a "sexualized performance."

"The drag performances featured adult, sexualized performers in front of children, in violation of Florida law," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

Moore, who has owned the wine bar for over a decade, was issued a subpoena on July 8, demanding security footage, employee schedules and documentation about performers and security staff present during the June 30 event. She must respond by Aug. 8.

In a phone interview, Moore said she was surprised by the subpoena, noting that the annual event has run for years without issue. "We have the event every year; it's our gay pride event, and it is all ages," Moore said. "It's a family-friendly event, and then once the drag show actually starts, we tell the parents who have small children that they can't stay for the show."

She added that she aims to make the first drag performance "really tame," with no profanity. "There's never nudity at any drag show," Moore said, even during the adult-only portion.

The event drew criticism from Jennifer Pippin, chair of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, a national organization dedicated to parental rights. Pippin reported the event to the attorney general's office, citing Florida's "Protection of Children Act," specifically Senate Bill 1438.

"We have to protect the innocence of children at all costs from live adult entertainment shows," Pippin told NBC News. "We are happy the AG is on board with our sentiment, as well."

Although a federal judge has blocked the law cited by Pippin and awaits trial in the Middle District of Florida, Uthmeier's office has indicated that other existing laws may still apply.

Pippin did not attend the event but referenced photos and videos posted on social media that allegedly show children in attendance. Moore disputed that timeline, saying images showing children were taken during daylight hours, before the drag show began.

Pippin said she called for Moore's resignation at a recent city council meeting.

Moore, however, said the local community has largely supported her and the Kilted Mermaid. "We're not a gay bar. We're just a neighborhood bar, and we welcome everybody," she said.

"We are committed to supporting everyone in the community like we always have, and gay pride will continue, and drag queen bingo will continue," Moore said. "Nothing has changed for us."