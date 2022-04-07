More States Follow Florida, Introduce Parental Rights Bills

More than a dozen states have introduced legislation that would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students, similar to a bill passed in Florida last week that has stirred national controversy about schools and what they should learn about gender, reports The Hill.

The Florida bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, formally called the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, bars classroom instruction in public schools on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, or from about ages 5-9.

It also prohibits such teaching that "is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate" for students in other grades. Under the law, parents would be allowed to sue school districts they believe to be in violation.

In Ohio, House Republicans introduced an education bill this week that would prohibit schools from teaching, using or providing "any curriculum or instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity" for students in kindergarten through third grade. Schools would also be forbidden from teaching, using or providing such material "in any manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

It also bans lessons about topics like critical race theory and the New York Times' 1619 project.

Lawmakers in Georgia, Iowa, Alabama, Indiana and Kentucky have introduced legislation with similar language.

In Georgia, Missouri, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Iowa and Arizona, legislators have introduced parental rights' bills that would give parents greater authority to review what their children are learning in school.