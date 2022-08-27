Florida Dem Dodges Question on Campaigning With Biden

Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who is running in Florida for the U.S. House, didn't appear to want President Joe Biden's help after she dodged a question from CNN's Boris Sanchez regarding a presidential endorsement.

Taddeo appeared on CNN Saturday for an interview. Sanchez mentioned to her that the president's approval rating hovers at or below 40% and asked, "Would you like to see him come down to campaign with you?"

Taddeo dodged the question, replying instead that she intended to focus on telling her story.

"Look," Taddeo said, "I know that I have my own campaign to win, and we will get lots of help from lots of people, but at the end of the day, I know that the way that I win this race is by us actually telling my story, telling why we need a real representative. We have somebody right now that votes constantly against our community," the state senator added, alluding to her Republican opponent Rep. Maria Salazar.

According to a recent Gallup poll, Biden has received his highest approval rating this year at 44%.