×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | hurricane | ian | spending | fiscal

Fla. Rep. Donalds: Fiscal Discipline Crucial to Confront Natural Disasters

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Sunday, 02 October 2022 06:00 PM EDT

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., maintained during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" that fiscal discipline was imperative in preparing for natural disasters.

"I think the American people — whether they're Republican, Democrat, independent — they will ... have no problem spending resources to get people back on their feet. That's what Americans do when Americans are struggling," Donalds told Bartiromo.

"This other reckless spending that the White House and the Democrats want to engage in, to me, is insane," Donalds continued. "We don't have the money. And so what we need to do is get focused on ... fiscal discipline, so that when disaster strikes, we have the resources to address it and still keep the rest of the country running ... rapidly and not having to deal with rapid inflation.

 "I think that's what the midterms will be about. But, right now, my focus — first, second or third — is the recovery of southwest Florida."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., maintained during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" that fiscal discipline was imperative in preparing for natural disasters.
florida, hurricane, ian, spending, fiscal
156
2022-00-02
Sunday, 02 October 2022 06:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved