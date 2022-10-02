Fla. Rep. Donalds: Fiscal Discipline Crucial to Confront Natural Disasters

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., maintained during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" that fiscal discipline was imperative in preparing for natural disasters.

"I think the American people — whether they're Republican, Democrat, independent — they will ... have no problem spending resources to get people back on their feet. That's what Americans do when Americans are struggling," Donalds told Bartiromo.

"This other reckless spending that the White House and the Democrats want to engage in, to me, is insane," Donalds continued. "We don't have the money. And so what we need to do is get focused on ... fiscal discipline, so that when disaster strikes, we have the resources to address it and still keep the rest of the country running ... rapidly and not having to deal with rapid inflation.

"I think that's what the midterms will be about. But, right now, my focus — first, second or third — is the recovery of southwest Florida."