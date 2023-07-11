Census Data: Florida Exodus in 2021 Tops All States

While many people moved to Florida during the pandemic, newly released census data shows that an estimated 674,740 people also moved out in 2021, more than any state.

The data, released in June, tracked state-to-state migration through responses to the American Community Survey in 2021.

Housing has become more expensive in Florida, boosted by an influx of people during the pandemic, Business Insider observed.

"Anytime you have a lot of newcomers in an area, it takes time for the market to adjust," Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale told Insider. "What happens in the short run is that housing gets more expensive."

Although fewer people are buying homes anywhere right now, many who are looking to do so are searching outside their market, Realtor.com's data shows, indicating that affordability is still driving movers across state lines, Hale added.

Steep housing costs, high cost of living, and extreme heat are some of the reasons why people are leaving Florida, Business Insider reported.

Census data shows most Floridians who moved in 2021 went to Georgia, followed by Texas.

While some Floridians are seeking lives in more affordable states, overall, Florida's population increased 329,717 between April 2020 and April 2021, according to the state's Office of Economic and Demographic Research.