Florida Woman Sues Hershey for $5M Over 'Misleading' Packaging

Cynthia Kelly of Tampa, Florida, filed a $5 million class action lawsuit against chocolate behemoth Hershey for what she claims was candy that didn't match molded caricatures on the packaging, the New York Post reported.

"Hershey's labels for the Products are materially misleading and numerous consumers have been tricked and misled by the pictures on the Products' packaging," the lawsuit claims. "This is a class action against Hershey for falsely representing several Reese's Peanut Butter products as containing explicitly carved-out artistic designs when there are no such carvings in the actual products."

The whole chocolate ordeal began after Kelly purchased what she thought were candies depicting a jack-o'-lantern facade from Aldi for $4.49, believing it "contained a cute looking carving of a pumpkin's mouth and eyes as pictured on the product packaging."

Kelly says she would have left the candies behind had she known about the faceless pumpkin lying hidden beneath — entombed in the orange wrapping.

"Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins product that Plaintiff purchased," the lawsuit adds, "did not contain any of the artistic carvings of the mouth or eyes as pictured on the label."

But the lawsuit features more than just a faceless pumpkin — eyeless bats and ghosts, and even a football with no laces to speak of were also shown in the lawsuit's photographs.

Kelly also claimed that Reese's packaging wasn't always "deceptive" — that one time, "two to three years" ago, Hershey accurately depicted the products on the packaging as they did not display faces.

YouTube videos also show creators claiming Reese's "lied" to them and "failed" to deliver on a haunting treat.

The class action lawsuit will shield "all consumers within the State of Florida who purchased one of the products."

Newsmax reached out to Hershey for comment. Hershey responded to Newsmax, declining to comment on "pending litigation."