Pelosi Backs Crist for Florida Governor

charlie crist
Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., a candidate for Governor of Florida, speaks with South Florida AFL-CIO union leaders and workers on in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 23, 2021. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Monday, 18 April 2022 09:10 AM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has endorsed Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., in his run to unseat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, Politico reported.

Crist, former governor of the Sunshine State, is running for the Democrat nomination against state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

"I've worked with Charlie the past six years in Congress, and I've seen him fight for Floridians every single day," Pelosi said in a campaign video shared first with Politico.

"He always puts people first. He'll be a champion for women's reproductive rights, create opportunities for small business owners, and always show empathy and compassion for our working families. It's a stark contrast to the current governor."

Pelosi's endorsement comes as Fried has been criticizing Crist for insisting he's "pro-life" despite having been supportive of abortion rights after changing parties a decade ago.

DeSantis, who has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the GOP national ticket in 2024, currently is favored to win a second term. He has been a staunch critic of President Joe Biden's progressive polices, especially in regard to COVID-19 lockdowns, immigration, critical race theory, and support of the police.

Monday, 18 April 2022 09:10 AM
