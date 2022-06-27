×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | gov desantis | church | religion | lockdown

DeSantis Signs Bill Protecting Religious Institutions From Emergency Lockdowns

Ron DeSantis
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 27 June 2022 03:17 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill ensuring that religious institutions will be the last to be closed during an emergency lockdown.

DeSantis on Friday signed SB 254, which states that an emergency order may not directly or indirectly prohibit religious services or activities unless the government requires all entities, such as businesses and government offices, to cease activities.

The law doesn't force churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship to remain open during future crises. However, the institutions will be able to close if they choose to.

The law will take effect July 1.

Republican State Sen. Jason Brodeur and GOP state Rep. Nick DiCeglie sponsored the legislation, which passed the Florida Legislature with bipartisan support.

The state Senate passed the measure 31-3 in January, and the House followed with an 88-29 vote in March, when the majority of Democrats opposed the proposal.

"If you think about the act of going to a house of worship, for most, it functions very much like a restaurant," Brodeur said, Orlando Weekly reported. "If you wear a mask on the way in, once you're seated, that's kind of where you're sitting. And so, for folks, during a pandemic, a place of worship may be the most essential service that they can have, more so than a grocery store or movie theater or restaurant."

In April 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis issued a temporary statewide emergency order outlining "attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues, and houses of worship" as essential services and activities, The Epoch Times reported.

Florida’s action was different than states such as Washington, New York, and California, which shuttered local places of worship.

"I don’t think the government has the authority to close a church," DeSantis told reporters at the time, The Epoch Times reported. "I'm certainly not going to do that."

After the threat of COVID intensified during the pre-vaccine period, DeSantis advised against "packed" religious gatherings.

"We want people during this time to be spiritually together, but to remain socially distant," DeSantis said April 6, 2020.

The Supreme Court on Nov, 25, 2020 barred restrictions on religious services in New York that Democrat Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had imposed to combat the coronavirus.

In an unsigned opinion, the majority said Cuomo’s restrictions violated the First Amendment’s protection of the free exercise of religion.

In April 2021, Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom backed off his coronavirus pandemic restrictions on gathering for worship.

"In response to recent judicial rulings, effective immediately, location and capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended," the California state website read.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill ensuring that religious institutions will be the last to be closed during an emergency lockdown.
florida, gov desantis, church, religion, lockdown
436
2022-17-27
Monday, 27 June 2022 03:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved