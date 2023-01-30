×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | firearms | law | legislation | paul renner

Florida to Allow Concealed Carry Without Permit

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 30 January 2023 04:05 PM EST

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner on Monday released a legislative outline to legalize the carrying of concealed firearms without a permit.

"Florida led the nation in allowing for concealed carry, and that extends today as we remove the government permission slip to exercise a constitutional right," Renner said, according to Politico.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, president of the Florida Sheriffs Association, said, "I think we can assume that our citizens are going to do the right thing when it comes to carrying and bearing arms."

If the proposal passes, Floridians would no longer be required to get a permit to own a gun, and the state would no longer mandate training in order to receive a permit, which would still be needed in order to carry a gun in states that do not allow permitless carrying.

Florida Democrats criticized the move and said that they "are united in opposition to this policy proposal," according to state Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who represents the town of Parkland, where over a dozen people died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying "this is another effort to appeal to his conservative base as he runs for president."

Prevent Gun Violence Florida said in a statement: "Permitless carry laws endanger the public by removing vital safety measures designed to ensure that those carrying concealed weapons have been properly trained and vetted."

"In an era of increased mass shootings and rising gun crime, it is outlandish that our Legislature is being asked to loosen gun restrictions rather than strengthen them," the group said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner on Monday released a legislative outline to legalize the carrying of concealed firearms without a permit.
florida, firearms, law, legislation, paul renner
274
2023-05-30
Monday, 30 January 2023 04:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved