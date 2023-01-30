Florida to Allow Concealed Carry Without Permit

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner on Monday released a legislative outline to legalize the carrying of concealed firearms without a permit.

"Florida led the nation in allowing for concealed carry, and that extends today as we remove the government permission slip to exercise a constitutional right," Renner said, according to Politico.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, president of the Florida Sheriffs Association, said, "I think we can assume that our citizens are going to do the right thing when it comes to carrying and bearing arms."

If the proposal passes, Floridians would no longer be required to get a permit to own a gun, and the state would no longer mandate training in order to receive a permit, which would still be needed in order to carry a gun in states that do not allow permitless carrying.

Florida Democrats criticized the move and said that they "are united in opposition to this policy proposal," according to state Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who represents the town of Parkland, where over a dozen people died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying "this is another effort to appeal to his conservative base as he runs for president."

Prevent Gun Violence Florida said in a statement: "Permitless carry laws endanger the public by removing vital safety measures designed to ensure that those carrying concealed weapons have been properly trained and vetted."

"In an era of increased mass shootings and rising gun crime, it is outlandish that our Legislature is being asked to loosen gun restrictions rather than strengthen them," the group said.