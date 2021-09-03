Diner Sells Out After Owner Posts Sign Telling Biden Fans to Eat Elsewhere

A Florida diner whose owner posted signs telling supporters of a ''worthless and inept'' Biden administration to eat elsewhere closed early Wednesday because it ran out of food, the New York Post reports.

DeBary Diner owner Angie Ugarte last week posted a sign in the window that reads, "If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere'' after 13 U.S. service members were killed last week in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"It was the only thing I felt like I could do," she told a local news outlet. ''I was just angry; I was just let down. I felt like one of those mothers or wives or sisters who were going to get that knock on the door.

"If you really, really still stand behind what’s allowed this to happen and the way it happened — which was unnecessary — then I really don’t want to be associated with you in any way and I certainly don’t want your business,'' she added.

She said the reception has been mixed.

"I’ve had people come to the door and look at it and turn around and walk away. And I’ve had people come into the kitchen while I’m cooking and say, 'Hey, I love your sign,'" Ugarte said.

"I wouldn’t go there. I don’t appreciate it," resident Louis Vasquez told Fox 35.

"She has the right to not let anybody in the restaurant that supports a certain view," said Serenity Smith.

Ugarte, who has owned the diner for five years, said she intends to keep the sign up as long as Americans are stranded in Afghanistan.