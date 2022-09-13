Florida Gov. DeSantis Again Rewards First Responders

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went to Jacksonville on Monday to hand out $1,000 bonus payments to all first responders in the state thanks to the state's largest budget surplus ever.

"We know how hard you have been working," DeSantis said during a speech at the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. "We thought that last year, this was something appropriate to do to show that we support [you] and was something that I think a lot of people felt, is showing the state of Florida appreciates your service."

The Florida Republican said the record surplus was because the state did not totally shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic as some other states did.



"We would be in dire straits if we listened to them, so we did the right thing," he said.

Florida's state Legislature approved the second year of bonuses going to about 100,000 first responders employed at the municipal and county level as of May 1.

DeSantis said the checks will go out in the mail during the next two weeks to law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians.

This year's state budget allocates $125 million for the program, as well as pay increases for first responders "across the board."

"Florida's firefighters and first responders are dedicated to protecting our communities and keeping Floridians safe," State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said in a press release announcing the payments Monday. "While others seek shelter or run for safety, these brave heroes run towards danger and place their lives on the line to save others.



"Thank you to Governor Ron DeSantis for his unwavering support of these outstanding men and women. As Florida's State Fire Marshal, I am proud to have the opportunity to give back to our first responders in appreciation for everything they do for Floridians."

DeSantis' critics claim he is handing out the payments because he is weeks away from a re-election vote and that the money used came from the Democrat-supported American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress in 2021.

That $2 trillion national legislation included money for state and local governments, with Florida getting at least $7 billion, although Republican members of the state's congressional delegation voted against the plan, Politico reported Tuesday.

According to Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity, those eligible will get checks up to $1,000 each after taxes, depending on their individual full-time employment status.