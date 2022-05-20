Court Orders DeSantis' Florida Congressional Map Reinstated

A Florida appeals court ordered the reinstatement of the congressional map signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In doing so, it stayed a lower court’s order while the state’s appeal continues, The Tributary reported.

According to the nonprofit news outlet, that will mean the map approved by the Florida Legislature and signed by DeSantis is back in effect. That map dismantled a largely Black district in North Florida.

The Tributary noted that a Tallahassee judge had ordered a new map drawn. An appeals court stayed that order. Then a judge lifted the stay. Now, the stay is back while the state appeals the initial order.

According to Friday’s court order, the 1st District Court of Appeal said: This case is an appeal of a temporary injunction, a non-final order over which this court has jurisdiction for the purpose of review. Based on a preliminary review, the court has determined there is a high likelihood that the temporary injunction is unlawful."

“The stay of the temporary injunction is reinstated pending the court’s disposition of the motion for review of the trial court’s vacatur of the automatic stay, which will be promptly forthcoming."

The Florida Politics website noted that an attorney for the state has argued supervisors of election have limited time to prepare for an Aug. 23 primary.