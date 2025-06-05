WATCH TV LIVE

Fla. Coalition Accuses AG Bondi of 'Misconduct'

Thursday, 05 June 2025 09:47 PM EDT

A coalition of about 70 liberal and moderate-leaning law professors and attorneys filed a complaint with the Florida Bar on Thursday, accusing former state Attorney General Pam Bondi of "serious professional misconduct" in her role as U.S. attorney general, the Miami Herald reported.

The 23-page complaint says Bondi "has sought to compel Department of Justice lawyers to violate their ethical obligations under the guise of 'zealous advocacy'" in pursuing "political objectives" of President Donald Trump, according to the report.

The Florida Bar has rejected two prior ethics complaints levied against Bondi.

The Justice Department blasted the complaint.

"The Florida Bar has twice rejected performative attempts by these out-of-state lawyers to weaponize the bar complaint process against AG Bondi," Justice Department chief of staff Chad Mizelle said in a statement to the Herald. "This third vexatious attempt will fail to do anything other than prove that the signatories have less intelligence — and independent thoughts — than sheep."

The coalition cites Bondi's Feb. 5 memo to Justice Department employees, which advised their responsibilities to "include not only aggressively enforcing criminal and civil laws enacted by Congress but also vigorously defending presidential policies and actions against legal challenges on behalf of the United States."

