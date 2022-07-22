Florida Residents Receive One-Time $450 Checks From State

Thousands of eligible Florida families will receive a check for $450, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis, which warns recipients not to throw away these checks when they come in the mail.

The governor’s budget proposal includes $35.5 million to be divided among almost 59,000 Florida families, who will receive $450 per child, in the hopes of alleviating the pressure of inflation on low-income households.

"Please accept this payment as a form of gratitude and acknowledgment for all that you do to help nurture Florida's future," reads a message from the governor, which is included in a letter sent to families along with the checks.

The program is part of first lady Casey DeSantis’s "Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity" initiative, and utilizes funding from the American Rescue Plan, according to WTSP in Tampa Bay.

"We are doubling down on bringing together public and private groups to collaborate and communicate with and on behalf of Floridians," Casey DeSantis said in a statement. "We are going beyond government by bringing community partners to the table to meet the needs of foster and adoptive families under the umbrella of my 'Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity' initiative.

"I am on a mission to make sure that no child in Florida goes without hope, happiness, and a home. That means doing everything we can to support those who have stepped up and welcomed these children into their homes, as well as local partners that are already lending families a helping hand."