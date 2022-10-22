Fla. Dem Candidate Crist's Aide Charged With Assault

The manager of Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's campaign was arrested on a domestic violence charge a day before he stepped down from the campaign, CNN reported.

Austin John Durrer, 43, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree misdemeanor assault charge after a dispute at his Cambridge, Maryland, home. According to NBC, Durrer acknowledged the arrest occurred in conjunction with the mother of his child, Jackie Whisman, with whom he lives and who was also charged with second-degree assault.

The arrest of Crist's campaign manager comes just three weeks out, as Florida seeks to clinch a lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But five different polls from FiveThirtyEight ranging from Sept. 26 to Oct. 15, show DeSantis winning in all of them.

Crist's spokeswoman, Samantha Ramirez, on Friday stated that Durrer was "dismissed as soon as the campaign learned of this situation." On Wednesday, Ramirez noted that Durrer "departed the campaign to focus on a family matter."

Following Durrer's arrest, the couple released a statement: "Very sadly, an incident took place this week at our home that we both regret.

"We are both working to drop legal charges and move forward. Our primary focus at this time is our daughter, our greatest joy, and we appreciate privacy and respect as we navigate this as a family."