Florida Medical Examiner: Brian Laundrie Died of Gunshot to the Head

Brian Laundrie shot himself on the left side of the head and his body was partially eaten by animals, according to a medical examiner's report released Monday.

The 47-page report, which comes almost four months after the 23-year-old’s remains were found in Sarasota County's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, indicates that a pair of green shorts, a green belt, slip-on shoes, ''a backpack with unknown contents,'' ''a white metal ring'' and skeletal human remains were found.

A ''handwritten half note,'' hat with a ''MOAB Coffee Roasters'' logo and skeletal animal remains were found at the secondary scene.

Laundrie shot himself in the head, according to the report, with a single bullet ''entering the left temporal cranium and exiting the right middle inferior parietal cranium just above the temporal bone.''

A toxicology screening found no drugs were in his system when he died.

The recovered gun allegedly contained two live rounds of ammunition, ''and one spent round.''

Investigators recovered the ''vast majority'' of Laundrie’s remains, but ''extensive animal predation'' was noted.

''Most of the distal long bones have moderately extensive carnivore activity evidenced by multiple gouging and gnawing marks … consistent with carnivores and/or omnivores including canines such as feral dogs and coyotes along with rodents and raccoons,'' the report read.

At the time of his death, Laundrie was wanted for questioning regarding Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death, and the FBI had issued a warrant for his arrest on charges related to unauthorized use of a bank card.

On Oct. 20, 2021, Laundrie’s parents were in the North Port park with investigators when items were found that belonged to their son.

With a plan to visit national parks, Laundrie and 22-year-old Petito set out on a road trip last June in her converted Ford Transit van.

Laundrie reutrned to North Port on Sept. 1, but Petito never did.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, reported her missing on Sept. 11. Search teams found Petito’s body on Sept. 19 near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Authorities ruled her death a homicide and later said that she died of manual strangulation.