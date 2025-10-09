Fla. Bill Ties College Funding to Naming Roads for Kirk

A Florida state legislator introduced a bill this week that would withhold state funds from Florida's 40 public colleges and universities that fail to rename a campus street for the late conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Rep. Kevin Steele, a Republican, introduced HB 113 in the Florida House on Tuesday, with guidance specifying which road on each campus would be renamed in Kirk's honor.

For example, Stadium Road at the University of Florida "shall redesignate" as Charlie James Kirk Road. At the University of Central Florida, Gemini Boulevard South shall be redesignated as "Charlie James Kirk Boulevard," the bill reads.

"State funds shall be withheld from any state university or Florida College System institution whose board of trustees fails to redesignate the roadway or portion of a roadway listed above within 90 days after the effective date of this act," the bill says. "This act shall take effect upon becoming a law."

Kirk was fatally shot Sept. 10 during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

"I'm honored to file HB 113, which renames a street at each of the 40 public institutions in Florida to Charlie James Kirk. My goal with this bill is to continue his legacy through generations of students that will attend our schools and will be faced with many differing ideas," Steele said in a post to X on Wednesday.

There is no Senate companion bill yet, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Last month, Florida State Rep. Juan Porras, also a Republican, introduced HB 33, a bill that would name a section of road near Florida International University "Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue."

Steele was first elected in 2022.