Florida Candidate Seeking Donors for Kids' Bible Drive

A Florida congressional candidate is holding a fundraiser he says will help pay to distribute more than 120,000 bibles to public school students in the state's 12th Congressional District, where he is seeking office.

James Judge, a Republican campaigning against incumbent Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., said in a press release that he wants each public school student in Pasco, Citrus, and Hernando counties to get a bible for the Christmas season.

According to his announcement, a $25 donation for Judge's Bible drive will allow his campaign to donate two Bibles for students, and larger donations will mean more Bibles.

"The Bible was the first textbook in American schools, followed by the New England Primer, which was rooted in and heavily emphasized Biblical values and teachings," Judge said. "The central goal of my campaign is to reorient America’s focus on our Christian, conservative foundational principles. I can’t think of a better way to do that than by making sure each public school child in Florida’s 12th Congressional District has a Bible.”

He added that he wants to fight back against the left's "anti-Christian, pro-LGBT agenda" in the nation's public schools.

"Many of the administrators who run our public schools are anti-Christian Marxists who openly celebrate the fact that their libraries contain sexually graphic materials promoting deviance, homosexuality, and even pedophilia to children," Judge said. "If children can have access to that material, then they should certainly have access to the word of God, which will also help them understand America’s foundational values. The Bible is the antidote to the radical left’s propaganda."