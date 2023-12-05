×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | bibles | james judge | schools

Florida Candidate Seeking Donors for Kids' Bible Drive

By    |   Tuesday, 05 December 2023 11:18 AM EST

A Florida congressional candidate is holding a fundraiser he says will help pay to distribute more than 120,000 bibles to public school students in the state's 12th Congressional District, where he is seeking office. 

James Judge, a Republican campaigning against incumbent Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., said in a press release that he wants each public school student in Pasco, Citrus, and Hernando counties to get a bible for the Christmas season. 

According to his announcement, a $25 donation for Judge's Bible drive will allow his campaign to donate two Bibles for students, and larger donations will mean more Bibles. 

"The Bible was the first textbook in American schools, followed by the New England Primer, which was rooted in and heavily emphasized Biblical values and teachings," Judge said. "The central goal of my campaign is to reorient America’s focus on our Christian, conservative foundational principles. I can’t think of a better way to do that than by making sure each public school child in Florida’s 12th Congressional District has a Bible.” 

He added that he wants to fight back against the left's "anti-Christian, pro-LGBT agenda" in the nation's public schools. 

"Many of the administrators who run our public schools are anti-Christian Marxists who openly celebrate the fact that their libraries contain sexually graphic materials promoting deviance, homosexuality, and even pedophilia to children," Judge said. "If children can have access to that material, then they should certainly have access to the word of God, which will also help them understand America’s foundational values. The Bible is the antidote to the radical left’s propaganda."

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Florida congressional candidate is holding a fundraiser he says will help pay to distribute more than 120,000 bibles to public school students in the state's 12th Congressional District, where he is seeking office. James Judge, a Republican campaigning against incumbent...
florida, bibles, james judge, schools
261
2023-18-05
Tuesday, 05 December 2023 11:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved