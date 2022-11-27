Florida AG: People Move Here Because They See 'Leadership Matters'

So many Americans are moving to the Sunshine State because people understand that "leadership matters," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"It's not rocket science. I mean, people are watching and they understand that leadership matters," Moody said. "We don't just watch as things break down or things aren't going right. We do something about it."

Florida, which has a Republican governor in Ron DeSantis, increased its population by 211,000 people between July of 2020 and the same month last year, while New York and California, both run by Democrats, lost 319,000 and 261,000 residents, respectively, during the same time period, according to Census Bureau data from released earlier this year.

Moody explained that when "we saw other states cramming down on their citizens and taking away their rights, we did something about it. You know, this is a government of the people. They want to make sure those that they elect to office have their backs. And in Florida, we've got their backs."

She added, "When we saw people not respecting cops and other folks defunding their police, we gave them raises. When we saw a rash of folks rushing into stores and committing mob thefts, we did something about it. We made it easier to prosecute those people."

Moody stressed that Florida is a "law-and-order state" that backs its police forces and will enforce the rule of law.

She said, "Be aware if you move here. Florida is a law-and-order state. So if you're a criminal and you're residing in Florida, you may want to get out."

Moody said, "It is not hard to imagine that if you fail and refuse to enforce the laws on the books, and that includes both crimes and your bail statutes, that you will see an increase in crime."