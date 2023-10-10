×
Fla.'s GOP AG Will Oppose Putting Abortion Rights Amendment on 2024 Ballot

Tuesday, 10 October 2023 05:44 PM EDT

Florida's Republican attorney general will oppose putting a proposed amendment protecting the right to an abortion on next year's ballot, she told the state Supreme Court when she advised justices Monday that a petition has reached enough signatures to trigger a language review.

A group called Floridians Protecting Freedom has gathered just more than 400,000 of the nearly 900,000 voter signatures it needs to make the ballot, which requires the Supreme Court to make sure the ballot language isn't misleading and applies to a single subject.

Attorney General Ashley Moody notified the court of its responsibility and said she will eventually argue the language isn't valid, though she didn't explain why.

Republicans have dominated state politics and controlled the governor's office and both branches of the Legislature since 1999. In that time, the state has consistently chipped away at abortion rights, including creating a waiting period before the procedure can be performed, parental notification if minors seek abortion and forcing women to have an ultrasound before having an abortion.

A law Gov. DeSantis approved last year banning abortion after 15 weeks is being challenged in court.

If the courts uphold the law — DeSantis appointed five of the Supreme Court's seven justices — a bill DeSantis signed this year will ban abortion after six weeks, which is before many women know they are pregnant. DeSantis, who is running for president, has said he would support a federal abortion ban after 15 weeks.

If the amendment makes the ballot and is approved by at least 60% of votes cast, it'll protect the right to an abortion up to the point the fetus can survive outside the womb.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


