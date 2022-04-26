×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | amusement park | ride | death | sue

Parents Sue After Death of Teen From Florida Drop-Tower Ride

a memorial outside an amusement park ride
A makeshift memorial for Tyre Sampson is viewed outside the Orlando Free Fall ride at the ICON Park entertainment complex in Orlando, Florida, on April 20. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Tuesday, 26 April 2022 09:14 AM

The parents of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop-tower ride in central Florida's tourist district sued its owner, manufacturer, and landlord on Monday, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

The parents of Tyre Sampson said in the lawsuit filed in state court in Orlando that the defendants failed to warn their 6-foot-2-inch, 380-pound son about the risks of someone of his size going on the ride and didn't provide an appropriate restraint system on the ride.

While most free-fall rides have a shoulder harness and a seatbelt, the Orlando Free Fall ride had only an over-the-shoulder harness. Adding seatbelts to the ride's 30 seats would have cost $660, the lawsuit said.

At the time of the accident last month, Sampson was on spring break, visiting from the St. Louis area.

"The defendants in Tyre's case showed negligence in a multitude of ways," said attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Sampson's family. "From the ride and seat manufacturers and the installer to the owners and operators, the defendants had more than enough chances to enact safeguards, such as seatbelts, that could have prevented Tyre's death."

Spokespeople for the ride's owner, Orlando Slingshot, and landlord, ICON Park, didn't immediately have comment on the lawsuit.

Last week, an initial report by outside engineers hired by the Florida Department of Agriculture said that sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in Sampson not being properly secured before he slipped out and fell to his death.

The Orlando Free Fall ride, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty, didn't experience any electrical or mechanical failures, the report said.

The report said there were many other "potential contributions" to the accident and that a full review of the ride's design and operations was needed.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The parents of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop-tower ride in central Florida's tourist district sued its owner, manufacturer, and landlord on Monday, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.
florida, amusement park, ride, death, sue
315
2022-14-26
Tuesday, 26 April 2022 09:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved