Florida Releases Evacuation Plan for 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Florida on Wednesday released its heavily redacted evacuation plan for the "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention center should a hurricane hit, reported the Orlando Sentinel.

The 33-page “draft” report, titled “South Florida Detention Facility Continuity of Operations Plan,” is heavily blacked out. The state is keeping some details secret by using an exemption in Florida’s public records law that allows “tactical operations in responding to emergencies” to be kept from public disclosure.

Florida Division of Emergency Management head Kevin Guthrie earlier this month said the facility was a “fully aluminum frame structure rated for winds of 110 miles an hour, or a high-end Category 2, for those people that don’t think that we’re taking that into consideration. This is Florida."

“[The] power supply is fully redundant with backup generators in place,” he added. “We put a staff village here on site with a capacity of 1,000,” he said. The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov 30.”

The evacuation plan “focuses on the need for a full-scale evacuation and relocation due to a tropical cyclone but may be utilized for all-hazards,” per the document.

“This plan provides a summary of necessary actions, considerations, and courses of action for State of Florida leadership to consider when determining the need to establish continuity operations for the SFDF due to hazardous conditions threatening the primary facility,” the document stated, outlining key objectives as maintaining “secure custody of all detainees during evacuation, relocation, continuity operations, and reconstitution” and to “ensure continuity of all essential services,” which includes food, medical, and more.