Planned Parenthood Takes on Florida Abortion Law

By    |   Friday, 05 May 2023 10:46 AM EDT

Planned Parenthood is gearing up to put abortions on the 2024 Florida ballot, three weeks after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban into law.

According to Politico, the group's efforts set the stage for a high-profile battle with DeSantis as he possibly readies his bid for president.

The ballot initiative is expected to be officially announced next week. If it gets on the ballot and is approved by voters, it would permit abortions in Florida until a fetus is viable at about 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The ballot language, shared with Politico, would let the patient's healthcare provider determine fetal viability. It would not change existing parental consent rules.

Politico noted that Planned Parenthood and partner groups expect to spend millions of dollars in their effort to get the roughly 890,000 required valid signatures to put the plan on the ballots.

"Floridians know what is best for their own bodies and their own lives," said Sarah Standiford, national campaigns director for Planned Parenthood Action Fund. "People are ready to vote for reproductive freedom and to take back power from lawmakers who have literally gone against the will of the people."

The Associated Press reported that the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature on April 13 approved a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, a proposal signed into law later in the day by DeSantis.

The ban gives DeSantis a key political victory among Republican primary voters as he prepares to launch a presidential candidacy built on his national brand as a conservative standard bearer, the AP noted.

The six-week ban will take effect only if Florida's current 15-week ban is upheld in an ongoing legal challenge that is before the state Supreme Court, which is controlled by conservatives.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


