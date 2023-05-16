×
Tags: florida | 2024 elections | donald trump | ron desantis | voters

Poll: 2 in 3 Floridians Want Trump Over DeSantis

By    |   Wednesday, 17 May 2023 07:07 AM EDT

Florida Republicans may love their GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis but it's former President Donald Trump, who's a resident of the state, they'd like to see in the White House in 2024, according to a poll of Sunshine State voters.

Despite recent legal battles and DeSantis' unofficial moves into the spotlight, 69% of registered GOP Floridian voters say they will back Trump in 2024, according to the poll conducted by Florida Atlantic University and Mainstreet Research. Eighteen percent of survey participants say they "somewhat support" Trump.

Survey participants said they would back Trump 59% over DeSantis at 31%.

"Former President Trump continues to be a strong candidate for the Republican nomination and his support appears durable and consistent," said Kevin Wagner an FAU political science professor.

The poll talked to 1,081 registered voters in Florida between April 13-14.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


