Bolsonaro's Son Calls on US to Strike Rio Drug Boats

Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, on Thursday urged the United States to bomb boats in Rio de Janeiro to fight drug trafficking, as it has done in the Caribbean and Pacific.

Washington has deployed stealth warplanes and Navy ships in the Caribbean as part of what it calls counter-narcotics efforts, destroying nine vessels and killing at least 37 people, according to U.S. figures.

The Trump administration alleges the boats were involved in drug trafficking, although it has not shared evidence to back that assertion and some family members of those killed say they were innocent fishermen.

Flavio Bolsonaro said he was "envious" in a post on the X social media platform responding to one by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, featuring a video of the moment a boat sailing at sea is hit by a missile and set ablaze.

"I heard there are boats like this here in Rio de Janeiro, in Guanabara Bay, flooding Brazil with drugs. Wouldn't you like to spend a few months here helping us fight these terrorist organizations?" he wrote.

President Donald Trump last week said he had authorized covert CIA action against Venezuela and was considering strikes against alleged drug cartels on land.

The U.S. actions -- which killed at least one Colombian -- have also enraged that country's leftist President Gustavo Petro and shattered ties between Washington and Bogota.

Petro said Trump was "carrying out extrajudicial executions" that "violate international law" by striking alleged drug-trafficking boats.

Washington has not released evidence to support its assertion that the targets of its strikes are drug smugglers, and experts say the summary killings are illegal even if they hit confirmed narcotics traffickers.

The Bolsonaro family has close ties to Trump.

The former president was sentenced last month to 27 years in prison over a botched coup attempt in what Trump said was a "witch hunt" against his ally.

Another son of the former president, Eduardo, lobbied hard for Washington to impose punitive tariffs on Brazil and sanctions against top officials.

However, tensions between Brasilia and Washington have thawed in recent weeks with a potential meeting on the cards between Trump and leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at a summit starting this weekend in Malaysia.