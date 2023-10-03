International Fishing Group Bans Trans Women

The head of the International Sport Fishing Confederation recently announced that transgender women are prohibited in participating in competitions for women.

Professor Ugo Claudio Matteoli, president of the Confédération Internationale de la Pêche Sportive or CIPS, said in a statement at the end of last month: "In line with the recent debates wondering around the question whether it is fair to let transgender [women] participate in female competitions, we have finally concluded that this eventuality is absolutely discriminatory, especially in those disciplines where the physical strength can make a difference."

The decision comes after members of the England angling squad refused to compete against Italy at the Shore Angling World Championships last November due to the inclusion of Becky Lee Birtwhistle Hodges, a trans woman. The team's former captain, Heather Lindfield, previously quit the team over the issue.

"Although Becky Lee would be an asset to my team, it's unfair," Lindfield said in an interview with the Mail on Sunday. "If you win, you can't enjoy the victory because it feels like you've cheated. It's a shame. Other girls would have applied for the world championships if Becky Lee hadn't been involved."