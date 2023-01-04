×
First Lady to Undergo Procedure to Remove Possible Cancer Lesion

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Wednesday, 04 January 2023 09:42 PM EST

First lady Jill Biden will undergo a procedure to remove a "small" lesion above her eye next week that was found during a "routine skin cancer screening," White House officials said.

"During a routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was found above the first lady's right eye. In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended that it be removed," physician to the president, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo.

The 71-year-old first lady will undergo the outpatient procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Jan. 11 to "remove and definitively examine the tissue," O'Connor added.

The White House physician noted that he plans to provide updates once the procedure, known as Mohs surgery, is completed.

