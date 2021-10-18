×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: first responders | technology | israel

US, Israel Combining Technologies to Ensure Better Safety for First Responders

US, Israel Combining Technologies to Ensure Better Safety for First Responders
Police officers use their bicycles to block a garage entryway so that climate activists can be transported after they held a sit in at the Department of Interior building on October 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty)

By    |   Monday, 18 October 2021 02:55 PM

The United States and Israel are reportedly combining their technologies to make sure first responders have a better idea of what the emergency they’re racing toward looks like.

The United States and Israel Binational Industrial Research and Development Homeland Security program is a joint initiative funded by the Department of Homeland Security’s research arm, and the Israel Ministry of Public Security, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The program gave $1.5 million in grants for a pair of projects, including a partnership between CentralSquare Technologies of Lake Mary, Fla., and Carbyne of Tel Aviv to develop real-time, multi-media emergency call communications for public safety and first responders, the news outlet reported.

Carbyne’s product converts a voice call to an emergency dispatch center into multiple streams of data that give a clearer picture of what’s unfolding on the ground, the news outlet reported.

It also lets callers use their phones to send live video — and the caller’s location becomes a viewable map so a dispatcher can get an overview of the surrounding area.

“[W]e are basically aggregating the data from the emergency call and analyzing what’s going on, and this information is being fully integrated and shared with the dispatch platform and then delivered to the first responders, and basically the forces that are going to solve the event,” Carbyne CEO Amir Elichai told the news outlet.

“So, when I’m driving to an event or driving to a big fire, I will have an ability to see what’s going on pre-arrival to the event. We’re talking about responder safety and transparency and data collaboration. This is exactly what this partnership should achieve,” he said.

Carbyne and CentralSquare had been collaborating for some 10 months prior to the grant.

“For the first time, we will be able to provide first responders with the ability to see data in their mobile device and have real-time data coming from the citizens. So, the key element will be increased responder safety,” Eliochai told the news outlet.

The other foundation grant was awarded to Sagetech Avionics of White Salmon, Wash., and Ciconia of Ness Ziona, Israel, to develop a collision-avoidance system that allows first responders to operate drones alongside manned aircraft, letting them "talk" to each other and issue a warning if the possibility of a mid-air crash is detected.

Doug Coates, Ciconia’s director of U.S. operations, told the news outlet the Airborne Collision Avoidance System that is a fixture on passenger planes is accepted by the Federal Aviation Administration, "but you can’t make it work for small aircraft and drones. It is a heavy solution that takes lots of computing power and battery power. Really small aircraft can’t do it."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United States and Israel are reportedly combining their technologies to make sure first responders have a better idea of what the emergency they're racing toward looks like.
first responders, technology, israel
444
2021-55-18
Monday, 18 October 2021 02:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved