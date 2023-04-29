×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: first republic | jp morgan | pnc | fdic

FDIC Asks Banks for Final First Republic Bids

Saturday, 29 April 2023 01:09 PM EDT

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has asked banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and PNC Financial Services Group to submit final bids for First Republic Bank by Sunday after gauging their initial interest earlier in the week, Bloomberg News reported.

The banking regulator reached out to banks late on Thursday seeking indications of interest, including a proposed price and estimated cost to the agency's deposit insurance fund, the report said.

Based on those submissions on Friday, the FDIC invited at least two companies to the next step in the bidding, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FDIC said in an email: "We would not comment on or confirm whether we are bidding an open institution."

PNC Financial declined to comment on the Bloomberg report. JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a voicemail and email seeking comment.

The FDIC is preparing to place First Republic under receivership imminently, after the regulator decided the regional lender's position had deteriorated and there was not time to pursue a rescue through the private sector.

If the San Francisco-based lender falls into receivership, it would be the third U.S. bank to collapse since March, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has asked banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and PNC Financial Services Group to submit final bids for First Republic Bank by Sunday after gauging their initial interest earlier in the week, Bloomberg News reported.
first republic, jp morgan, pnc, fdic
203
2023-09-29
Saturday, 29 April 2023 01:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved