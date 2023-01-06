Federal Firefighters Win Health Benefits With Defense Bill

For the first time, federal firefighters who are diagnosed with certain types of cancer will automatically qualify for compensation benefits because of a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed by Congress last year.

Sens. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, wrote a bill called the Federal Firefighters Fairness Act, which was included in the NDAA and ensured the provision for the federal first responders.

Firefighters who work for federal agencies and respond to emergencies on public lands or military bases are covered.

Carper has pushed for legislation since 2007 to make the process of filing compensation claims easier for federal firefighters, telling The Hill he's "elated" with the bill's passage.

"These brave men and women put themselves in harm's way to save lives and protect our public lands — and if they contract an illness or disease on the job, we owe it to them to make sure they get the help they need," Carper said in a statement.

The bill received bipartisan sponsorship in the House from Reps. Don Bacon, R-Ill., Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., and Mark Takano, D-Calif.

Of the thousands of firefighters who work for federal agencies, approximately 7,500 work for the Department of Defense, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF).

About 100 claims per year would be covered by the legislation, the IAFF said.

DOD firefighters are often exposed to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS), as the substances are used in firefighting gear and firefighting foam. PFAS are man-made chemical compounds known as "forever chemicals" because of how long they take to break down.

According to the IAFF, 95% of federal firefighters' workers compensation claims for cancer-related diagnoses and treatments have historically been denied, even as cancer becomes a leading cause of death for firefighters.

The new provision in the NDAA changes the Federal Employee Compensation Act to award federal firefighters with the presumptive benefit that a cancer-related illness or death was due to their work.

Praising the federal government for "righting a wrong," IAFF General President Edward Kelly said the legislation was long overdue.

"With the passage of the NDAA, firefighters diagnosed with cancers and their families will have the financial protection that municipal and state firefighters in the United States have had for decades," he told The Hill.