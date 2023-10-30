Biden Admin Pauses Civilian Gun Export Licenses

President Joe Biden's Department of Commerce placed a 90-day pause on new export licenses for most civilian firearms and ammunition on Friday, a release showed.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said the pause allows it to "assess current firearm export control review policies to determine whether any changes are warranted to advance U.S. national security and foreign policy interests."

"The review will be conducted with urgency and will enable the Department to more effectively assess and mitigate risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities," the bureau added.

The pause applies to the BIS' new export licenses for a number of firearms, including semi-automatic and nonautomatic firearms. Receivers, firearm framers, and ammunition are also included.

However, export licenses for United States military assistance to Ukraine for use in its war with Russia and Israel's war against Hamas are exempted from the pause.

In addition, licenses to the 42 states participating in the Wassenaar Arrangement on Export Controls for Conventional Arms and Dual-Use Goods and Technologies are exempt from the pause.

"BIS retains the authority to modify, suspend, or revoke licenses as appropriate," the agency continued, adding that it "continuously monitors export licensing and trade data to determine whether modification, suspension, or revocation of a license is warranted."

While the pause does not impact previously issued or received export licenses, submitted licenses currently in process will be subject to the pause.

Notable United States companies that sell firearms, including Sturm Ruger & Co., Smith & Wesson Brands, and Vista Outdoor, will likely be impacted by the export ban.

Johanna Reeves, a lawyer specializing in export controls and firearms for the firm Reeves & Dola in Washington, said she had never seen the government take such sweeping actions before.

"For sure they have individual country policies – but nothing like this," Reeves stressed.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.