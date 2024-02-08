Travelers Buy In to Finnish Airline Weighing Them

Hundreds of air travelers have volunteered to get weighed ahead of flying on Finland airline Finnair, which launched the trial this week in an effort to get better weight estimates before takeoff, CNN reported Thursday.

The airline said 800 people this week agreed to have themselves weighed — along with their bags — at the Helsinki airport hub, leaving Finnair "positively surprised by the number of volunteers," an executive told CNN.

And it's private, the airline said, as "the collected data is not linked in any way to the customer's personal data."

"Only the customer service agent working at the measuring point can see the total weight, so you can participate in the study with peace of mind," Finnair executive Satu Munnukka told CNN.

In addition to running the trial in the winter, when passengers tend to wear heavier clothing, Finnair will run it again in the summer with an eye toward better estimating loading calculations from 2025-2030.

Finnair is not the first airline to weigh its flyers. Korean Air and Air New Zealand also conducted similar programs in 2023.