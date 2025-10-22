Finland to Trump: Let Ukraine Use Tomahawks Against Russia

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told Politico on Wednesday that the United States should permit Ukraine to use American long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to strike targets inside Russia.

Orpo said Russia is a lasting threat to Europe and called on President Donald Trump to supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself and push Putin toward negotiations.

"Putin believes only in power," Orpo told the outlet. "If we want to stop the war, we have to be on the same level [as Russia] or even stronger."

There have been mixed reports regarding the supply and approval of Tomahawks by the Trump administration as Ukraine looks for a weapon capable of pushing back Russian forces.

The Wall Street Journal had initially reported that the president has lifted the previous restrictions on the use of Tomahawks in the 3½-year-long war.

Trump immediately shot down the story, calling it "FAKE NEWS!" on his Truth Social platform.

Orpo's comments run counter to those of NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who said Trump was correct in not permitting the use of the weapons against Russia.

Orpo acknowledged the decision lies ultimately between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I really hope that they can get the capabilities that they need to strike Russia and defend themselves," Orpo said.

"We know that this is a question between Zelenskyy and the United States, and I really hope they can find a solution," he added.

Trump canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after concluding the Russian leader was not being "honest and forthright" about intending to end the war.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Wednesday that the United States was sanctioning Russia's two largest oil companies, adding they are being used to "end the Kremlin's war machine."

Orpo was in Brussels with other European leaders to discuss what other means, including freezing Russia's assets, might be needed to finance Ukraine's defense by way of a "reparations loan."

The European Union also announced new sanctions on Russia, including a ban on importing Russian liquefied natural gas by 2027, blacklisting Moscow's oil tankers, and imposing travel restrictions on Russian diplomats.

"This is not only a question of Tomahawks," Orpo said. "If we can find a solution on how we can finance Ukraine strongly and find a long-term solution using frozen assets, it will be so strong a message to Putin that he understands that he cannot win this war.

"This can be a game-changer."