Finnish Defense Committee Recommends NATO Membership

Petteri Orpo, chairman of the Finnish Parliament's defense committee, said the panel has concluded that joining NATO is the country's best security strategy and recommended membership in the alliance on Tuesday. (Martti Kainulainen/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 May 2022 06:04 PM

The Finnish Parliament's defense committee has concluded that joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is the country's best security strategy and recommended membership in the alliance on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

''Membership in NATO is the best solution for Finland's security,'' defense committee chairman Petteri Orpo, of the National Coalition party, said in a statement. ''It strengthens Finland's national defense capability with the support of the union's significant military resources.''

On Thursday, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is expected to announce his position on joining NATO, and a monumental change in security policy could take place for the historically neutral Nordic nation.

If Niinisto's position is positive, the Post reports, it could prompt NATO to issue a formal invitation to Finland, opening the door for the country to begin formal application procedures, which could take up to a year.

Sweden is also expected to make a decision on joining NATO in the near future.

The inclusion of Finland and Sweden would double the alliance's land border with Russia, increasing its presence to the far north and around the Baltic Sea, which would likely be perceived as a threat by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Finland declared independence from Russia in 1917 and shares an 810-mile border with the country.

The Russian leader has previously said that NATO expansion threatens his country's security and used the alliance's expansion in Eastern Europe, and Ukraine's potential membership, as justification for invaded the neighboring country.

Russia's attack on Ukraine has compelled Finland and Sweden to reevaluate their longtime policies of military neutrality.

''There is a before and after the 24th of February,'' Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a press conference last month, according to Forbes. ''The security landscape has completely changed.''

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 10 May 2022 06:04 PM
