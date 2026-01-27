WATCH TV LIVE

Financier Pledges $200K to Team USA Athletes

By    |   Tuesday, 27 January 2026 12:34 PM EST

Every U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athlete for at least the next six years will receive $200,000, thanks to an American financier.

The unprecedented commitment came from Ross Stevens, founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, who pledged $100 million to provide long-term financial security for Team USA athletes, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Beginning with next month's Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, every U.S. Olympian and Paralympian will qualify for the benefit regardless of whether they win a medal.

Unlike many foreign competitors, American athletes receive no government stipends or pensions for representing their country.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, though chartered by Congress, receives no federal funding and relies heavily on sponsorships, broadcast rights, and private donations.

Stevens' gift is the largest in the organization's history and highlights a uniquely American model of private-sector support rather than taxpayer-funded rewards.

Under the program, athletes will receive $200,000 for each Olympic Games in which they compete.

Half of the money will be paid at age 45 or 20 years after their first Olympic appearance, whichever comes later, effectively serving as a retirement benefit. The remaining $100,000 will go to their families or designated beneficiaries upon the athlete's death.

Athletes earning more than $1 million annually are excluded, ensuring the program targets those most in need.

"I do not believe that financial insecurity should stop our nation's elite athletes from breaking through to new frontiers of excellence," Stevens said, the Journal reported, emphasizing that the program rewards achievement without political strings attached.

Fortune magazine reported in March that the initiative, dubbed the Stevens Financial Security Awards, will run through at least the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

The structure is designed to encourage athletes to stay in their sports longer — a strategic move, given that roughly 60% of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic medals are won by repeat competitors.

Other nations have long outpaced the U.S. in athlete benefits. Russia and China offer state-funded pensions. South Korea has provided Olympic stipends since the 1970s, and medalists there receive military exemptions. Australia recently announced a retirement grant of about 22,000 per Olympics.

By contrast, U.S. medal bonuses remain modest: $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver, and $15,000 for bronze — all privately funded.

Stevens' gift demonstrates how private initiative can outperform government bureaucracy while preserving athlete independence.

Committee leaders praised the donation as a game-changer for athletes who often sacrifice traditional careers and financial stability to represent the nation.

Many earn less than $50,000 a year while training full time.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 27 January 2026 12:34 PM
