Rasmussen Poll: 41 Percent Say Financial Situation Worse

By    |   Wednesday, 27 December 2023 02:51 PM EST

According to a survey released Wednesday by Rasmussen Reports, 41% of Americans say their overall financial situation is worse than it was six months ago.

The survey of 1,010 adults, conducted on Dec. 6-7 and 10, found that just a quarter of Americans expect their situation to improve in the months ahead; 38% say their financial situation has stayed about the same.

The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

Other recent polls on finances had similar findings.

A Harris Poll conducted in mid-November found that 53% of Americans said their financial situation worsened in 2023, with 46% saying they expect to have credit debt heading into 2024.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


