Rasmussen Poll: 41 Percent Say Financial Situation Worse

According to a survey released Wednesday by Rasmussen Reports, 41% of Americans say their overall financial situation is worse than it was six months ago.

The survey of 1,010 adults, conducted on Dec. 6-7 and 10, found that just a quarter of Americans expect their situation to improve in the months ahead; 38% say their financial situation has stayed about the same.

The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

Other recent polls on finances had similar findings.

A Harris Poll conducted in mid-November found that 53% of Americans said their financial situation worsened in 2023, with 46% saying they expect to have credit debt heading into 2024.