Tags: finances | economy | poll | pessimistic | americans | income | government shutdown

Survey: Americans Pessimistic About Finances, Economy

By    |   Wednesday, 27 September 2023 08:32 PM EDT

Americans are still struggling to view their personal financial futures and the broader economy in a positive light, according to Morning Consult and Axios' Inequality Index.

The index showed that consumer confidence dropped in September. Specifically, there was a 4.3% dip among Americans in high-income households, 2.8% for middle-income households, and 0.5% for low-income households.

"A long uptrend in consumer confidence was disrupted in September, as Americans' optimism was rattled," the survey stated. "While the U.S. economy has proved resilient in recent quarters, it now faces headwinds from ongoing strikes, rising gas prices, elevated student loan payments and a potential government shutdown."

High-income households are defined as those making more than $100,000 annually, with middle-income earners taking in $50,000 to $99,000 and low-income covering those taking in under $50,000 a year.

An eye-opening 13% of low-income households reported that their income dropped over the past week. Another 17% expect a loss over the next four weeks, and nearly one-third worry about covering a month's expenses.

In the middle bracket, 10% said they lost income in the past week, 13% said they expect to lose income in the next four weeks, and 19% said they could not cover monthly basic expenses on savings alone.

Those making over $100,000 a year also, surprisingly, expressed concerns over income. A full 20% reported expecting their incomes to drop in the next four weeks, and 8% said they have already lost some.

The Morning Consult and Axios poll was conducted with an average of over 260,000 respondents during September.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

